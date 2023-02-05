Among the many revelations in Spare is Prince Harry’s recollection of losing his virginity.

In the book, the Duke of Sussex writes, “It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub… with an older woman” sometime in 2001.

Now, that “older woman” is coming forward to confirm Harry’s account and identify herself as Sasha Walpole.

Who is Sasha Walpole? Horse-loving digger driver who 'took Prince Harry's virginity'

Walpole worked as an assistant horse groomer at Highgrove, and got to know Harry as part of a group of friends who bonded over their shared love of horses.

“Everyone was equal in the world of horses,” Walpole tells the Daily Mail. “Our group was a very mixed bunch of polo players, grooms, hunt staff and racing people, a cosmopolitan crowd. It didn’t matter if you were a groom, a royal or a rider. There was no judgment. Harry didn’t act like a prince, there wasn’t any snobbery. Honestly, we were just two mates who talked horses.”

'I kept our secret for 21 years': Sasha Walpole reveals secret teenage romp with Prince Harry

Walpole confirms Spare‘s account of what took place, while Harry — whom she recalls being 16, not 17 as Harry writes — celebrated her 19th birthday with friends at the Vine Tree Pub, and the two went out back for a smoke in the field behind the pub.

“He started to kiss me. It was passionate, intense. We both knew. It went from a kiss on to the floor pretty quickly,” she told the Mail.

Another lie from the Ginger Whinger, it was 𝗡𝗢𝗧 an older woman but a girl. Harry just needs to make things seem worse, when in fact it was just a drunk, but intimate teenage moment between young friends.

“It was instant, fiery, wham bam, between two friends. It was sparky because we shouldn’t have been doing it. He wasn’t ‘Prince Harry’ to me, this was Harry, my friend, and the situation had got a little bit out of control. It felt naughty, I suppose, in the sense that it shouldn’t be happening,” she added.

“We didn’t set out to do it — it wasn’t premeditated and I didn’t know he was a virgin. There were no virgin vibes — he seemed to know what he was doing. It was quick, wild, exciting. We were both drunk. It wouldn’t have happened if we weren’t,” Walpole noted.

Speaking with The Sun, Walpole added even more details about the encounter.

“He was wearing boxers. There was no chatting, no words,” she said. “It was exciting that it was happening. It was exciting that it was happening like the way it was. We were away for 15 minutes but the sex was about five ­minutes.”

She also confirmed Harry’s account that the encounter ended with her slapping him on the butt. “Afterwards I did grab his bum and gave him a slap. It was with one hand. He had a lovely peachy bum — but he was young,” Walpole recalled.

As for Harry’s attributes, Walpole cheekily referenced his account of suffering from a “frostnipped” penis during his expedition to the North Pole.

“In that case Harry must have had an above-average problem with that, from what I can recollect,” Walpole added.