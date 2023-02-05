Paul Rudd is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”, and in a new interview the 52-year-old actor admits that getting into superhero shape wasn’t as easy this time around as it had been in the past.

“I worked really hard to get back into shape for ‘Quantumania’, and I realized, ‘Oh my God, this is so much harder than it was [for the last Ant-Man project],” Rudd told Men’s Health.

“I had fallen off more than I had in the past. All of a sudden my clothes fit tight. And I thought, ‘God, this sucks. I can’t even wear these pants,'” he recalled.

“So I’d say to myself, ‘Well, I might as well just eat some of these cookies.’ I was irritable and self-conscious. I just wasn’t in a good mood. I really beat myself up,'” he added.

However, Rudd rose to the occasion thanks to his tenacity.

“I can be a hyper-focused person if I have a goal,” he explained. “If I’m doing one of these movies and I know that in four months I have to do a shirtless scene, I’m pretty dialled in.”

In addition, Rudd is also realistic about his expectations.

“I also try and find the happy medium,” he joked. “I could work out hard and eat perfectly and I’ll still look worse than most of the other Avengers.”