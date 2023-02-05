Mark Hamill is autographing “Star Wars” merch for the first time in six years — for an exceptional cause.

In a new interview with Politico, the Luke Skywalker actor revealed he’s autographing some limited-edition “Star Wars” posters that will be put up for sale, with the money raised going toward Ukraine’s “Army of Drones” project.

“We decided to sign Star Wars posters, a limited amount,” said Hamill. “For real hardcore collectors — especially those that have disposable income — you can get way more money… than you would imagine.”

READ MORE: Mark Hamill Works A Jack In The Box Drive-Thru 50 Years After Being Fired By The Fast Food Chain

While precise details of how those posters will be sold have yet to be finalized, Hamill agreed that “having hundreds and thousands of people enter [a competition or auction], that’s smart.”

According to Hamill, his long involvement in the “Star Wars” franchise has taught him the importance of doing the “right thing for the good of everyone, rather than being all about self-interest,” noting that it’s imperative that “the true horrors of what Ukrainians face” not be diminished.

“One is really a fairy tale for children, originally that’s what ‘Star Wars’ was. And the reality, the stark reality of what’s going on in Ukraine, is harrowing,” Hamill explained.

READ MORE: Mark Hamill Proves The Power Of Tweeting His Own Name In Viral Trend

Funds raised will be donated to the Ukrainian fundraising platform United24 and the platform’s “Army of Drones” campaign; in September, Hamill was invited by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be an ambassador for “Army of Drones,” with Zelenskyy personally asking Hamill to join the fight against “the empire of evil,” comparing Russia to the nefarious galactic Empire in the “Star Wars” movies.

“The light will win over darkness. I believe in this, our people believe in this,” Zelenskyy told Hamill during a video call last year, thanking him for supporting the Ukrainian people.

The “Army of Drones” initiative is a multi-faceted project involving drone procurement, maintenance and training. “Drones are so vital in this conflict,” Hamill explained. “They are the eyes in the sky. They protect the border, they monitor.”