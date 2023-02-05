Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are both getting into superhero shape for “Deadpool 3”, and it’s safe to say there’s some friendly competition at play between the two actors.

On Friday, Feb. 3, Reynolds shared a photo on Instagram Story in which his personal trainer, Don Saladino, looks on while Reynolds builds his bulging biceps by curling 60-lb. dumbbells.

“I’m not training for Deadpool,” Reynolds wrote in the caption. “I’m training to spend several months with @thehughjackman — who’s not as nice as everyone thinks.”

Jackman, fired back with a response, reposting the photo but adding a “Ur cute” heart-shaped sticker.

Hugh Jackman/Instagram

Last month, Jackman sat down with CNN’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace”, to discuss the training regimen he’s undertaking to reprise Wolverine in the upcoming “Deadpool” sequel.

“I’ve learned you can’t rush it. I’ve learned that it takes time,” Jackman said of bulking up, as reported by Complex.

“So we have six months from when I finish [‘The Music Man’] to when I start filming,” he continued.

“And I’m not doing any other work. I’m going to be with my family and train. That’s going to be my job for six months,” Jackman explained.