Paul McCartney’s life after The Beatles will be chronicled in “Man on the Run”, an upcoming documentary from Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Neville made the announcement at Universal Music Group’s annual artist showcase, held at Milk Studios in Los Angeles.

The film will focus on McCartney’s personal life and music career after the breakup of The beatles in 1969. Featuring never-before-seen archival material and new interviews, “Man on the Run” begins with McCartney navigating his post-Beatles life alongside beloved wife Linda McCartney, including his solo work and creative output with post-Beatles band Wings.

THR reports that the film will be “the definitive document of Paul’s emergence from the dissolution of the world’s biggest band and his triumphant creation of a second decade of musical milestones — a brilliant and prolific stretch.”

Neville, who won an Oscar for “20 Feet from Stardom”, is also known for the documentaries “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” and the Mr. Rogers doc “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”.

“How do you rediscover yourself after being in the biggest band the world has ever known? Well, until the breakup of The Beatles, no one had ever had to answer that question,” Anthony told the audience at the launch. “At its heart, it’s a story of Linda and Paul’s enduring love as he finds his own voice as an artist, resulting in one of the most creative periods of his life.”

Added Neville: “I was too young to buy Beatles records when they came out, but I could buy Wings records, and I loved them. To me, the story of what happened to Paul in the wake of The Beatles when he had to rediscover himself is the story that has never been told. When Universal and [UMG’s] Michele [Anthony] called me about this, it took me about three seconds to say I have to do this. It’s the kind of thing I think I’ve been training for since I was 10 years old.”