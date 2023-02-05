Lizzo is making things officially official with her boyfriend Myke Wright. Although the singer has been publicly dating Myke since they were first spotted on Valentine’s Day in February 2022, and the couple made their debut as a couple at the premiere screening for Lizzo’s Emmy-winning reality series, “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”, the singer has previously stated that the carpet appearance didn’t count.

“It wasn’t a red carpet,” she previously claimed during an appearance on “The Breakfast Club”.

Well, now that the couple has walked down a “proper” red carpet together, they’re official enough for Lizzo to give Myke a hard launch on social media!

The Grammy winner posted a series of photos featuring herself and the actor and comedian at Clive Davis’ famed pre-Grammy gala in Beverly Hills, California. The carousel begins with a photo of Lizzo — dressed exquisitely in Alexander McQueen — leaning against Myke as he smiles against her forehead and includes more intimate portraits of the private couple.

“Hard Launch😮‍💨.” the singer captioned the post.

The couple turned up the charm when they arrived on the red carpet for the pre-GRAMMY gala, beaming happily and laughing at private jokes as they made their way into the party. Inside, they sat beside Cardi B and Offset. Lizzo also took the stage later that night for a rousing performance before she’s due to do the same during the awards show on Sunday.