It’s been years since Rihanna last took to the stage, and anticipation is building for her upcoming halftime show at next weekend’s Super Bowl.

Singer Adele is among those who’ll be attending the big game, in which the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

While Adele will likely be cheering, it probably won’t be for either of the NFL teams.

“I’m going just for Rihanna,” Adele joked with an audience member during her residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

As for the game itself, she admitted, “I don’t give a flying f**k.””

“Just going for Rihanna” honest queen we love!!!!! pic.twitter.com/kN8nD4TDYJ — Tin🪐| vegas era🍷 (@DiaryofDelly) February 4, 2023

Also looking forward to the show is Rihanna’s significant other, A$AP Rocky.

“I’m so glad that my lady’s back making music again and whatnot, and getting back out there. It’s just incredible,” the rapper — who shares a baby boy with Rihanna — said during a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

“The Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is, she going to bring it, man. I’m excited,” Rocky added. “I’m more excited than everybody else, honestly.”