Lizzo, Dove Cameron, Tove Lo & more drop new music this New Music Friday!

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – February 10th, 2023

Khalid and Dove Cameron – “we go down together”

Paramore – “Running Out Of Time”, plus This Is Why (ALBUM)

Tove Lo – “borderline”

Beyoncé – “Cuff It – Wetter Remix”

Lizzo and SZA – “Special (REMIX)”

Rebecca Black – “Erase You”, plus Let Her Burn (ALBUM)

Daniel Caesar – “Let Me Go”

Lauren Spencer Smith – “Best Friend Breakup”

Jason Derulo & David Guetta – “Saturday/Sunday”

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include The Kid LAROI – “Kids Are Growing Up (Part 1)”, Luke Combs – “Love Your Anyways”, Linkin Park – “Lost”, Haviah Mighty – “Honey Bun/Room Service”,, Carlos Vives – “La Historia”, Mackenzie Carpenter – “Don’t Mess With Exes”, Ceara Cavalieri – “Bad Thing”, Matt Stell – “Shut The Truck Up“, St. Paul & The Broken Bones – “Sea Star”, ERNEST – “This Fire”, Adrian Sutherland – “Better” & NAV – “Lately”

Keep On Your Radar:

Adam Lambert – High Drama (ALBUM)

Adam Lambert’s upcoming new album, High Drama is set for release on February 24, 2023.

Gracie Abrams – Good Riddance (ALBUM)

Gracie Abram’s debut album Good Riddance is set for release of February 24, 2023.

Chlöe Bailey – In Pieces (ALBUM)

Chlöe Bailey’s highly anticipated debut album, In Pieces is expected to drop sometime March 2023.

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (ALBUM)

Miley Cyrus makes her grand return with her new album, Endless Summer Vacation out on March 10, 2023.

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (ALBUM)

Lana Del Rey’s latest album, Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd has a March 10, 2023 release date.

Ellie Goulding – Higher Than Heaven (ALBUM)

Ellie Goulding makes her return with her new album Higher Than Heaven out on March 24, 2023.

Fall Out Boy – So Much (For) Stardust (ALBUM)

Fall Out Boy’s new album, So Much (For) Stardust, will be released on March 24, 2023.

Jonas Brothers – The Album (ALBUM)

The Jonas Brothers’ new project, The Album is set for release on May 5, 2023.

Valley – Lost In Translation

Valley’s second studio album, Lost In Translation is set for release on June 23, 2023.