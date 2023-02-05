Viola Davis has officially joined the legendary ranks of EGOT status, meaning she has impressively earned an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award throughout her entertainment career.

Davis added her first Grammy to her trophy collection on Sunday for her performance of the audiobook for her memoir “Finding Me”.

The 57-year-old actress became the fourth Black person in history to join the coveted club, following behind Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson and John Legend. Only 18 people have achieved EGOT status, making it a notable feat.

“It has just been such a journey,” said Davis during her acceptance speech. “I just EGOT!”

Davis has already won two Tonys, an Oscar and an Emmy.

“Oh my God,” Davis exclaimed during her speech. “I wrote this book to honour the 6-year-old Viola, to honour her, to honour her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything.”

Davis received the Academy Award in 2017 for Best Supporting Actress for her role as housewife Rose Maxson in 2016’s “Fences”. She took home an Emmy in 2015 for her role as Annalise Keating in “How to Get Away with Murder”, in which she was also the first Black woman to win the award for a leading actress in a drama. Her performance in “King Hedley II” and the Broadway production of “Fences” achieved her two Tonys.