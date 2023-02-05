ordan Lutes and Demi Lovato attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes are taking their relationship to the next level. On Saturday, the celebrity couple made their red carpet debut at the Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY gala at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Lovato stunned on the red carpet in a strapless black-and-white gown, while her beau looked dapper in a coordinating suit.

The 30-year-old singer and her rapper beau, who’s also known as Jute$, looked happy as can be seen during their outing, even sharing a kiss in between posing for pictures.

Jordan Lutes and Demi Lovato attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) — Photo: Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In an Instagram post after the event, Lovato revealed that she had been hiding something under her gown.

“I had a knee brace on under this gown,” she captioned a series of photos from the night out.

Inside the gala, Lovato and Lutes chatted with Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, before they were seated at one of the front row tables alongside the likes of Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly and Diplo.

Throughout the event, which also saw Charlie Puth make his red carpet debut with Brooke Sansone and Lizzo hard launch her romance with Myke Wright, Lutes was seen rubbing Lovato’s back and smiling at her contently.

Lovato and Lutes were first linked in August, when they were spotted holding hands in New York City. Shortly thereafter, a source told ET about Lovato and Lutes’ romance.

“Demi and Jute$ connect over music. They support each other’s intellect and that keeps things fresh between them,” the source said. “They are both very smitten over each other. He would drop anything for her and loves to make her feel special and important.”

The source added that the pair shares “the importance of staying healthy in their minds, bodies and souls together and it sets a healthy foundation for their relationship and what’s to come.”

“In terms of sobriety, every day is a struggle, but Demi is doing well,” the source said. “Staying on track and taking care of herself is certainly a major daily priority for her.”

ET’s Denny Directo spoke to Lovato amid her new romance, and she opened up about her vision for the future following her 30th birthday.

“Things like having a family is really important to me. It’s the substance of life,” she said. “I’ve really figured out who I am. I say that a lot, every time I get older, but it’s like I’ve never felt so sure of myself and grounded.”

Lovato later expressed gratitude for her romance, before the pair packed on the PDA at Disneyland. Watch the video for more on Lovato.