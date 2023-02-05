Lizzo is a vision in peach in her 2023 GRAMMY Awards look. The “2 Be Loved” singer took to Instagram on Sunday to give fans a look at her gorgeous gown, complete with a floral embroidered cape.

In the video, the camera begins with a close-up on Lizzo’s face, highlighting her orange eye-shadow and fanned-out lashes. The camera then pans out to reveal the intricate detailing on her cape and eventually the big reveal of the gown underneath. The peach-colored dress comes complete with a sparkling, corseted bodice and orange mesh dinner gloves. Lizzo accessorized the look with two giant diamond rings on either hand, dangling earrings and a flower from the cape behind her ear.

“Let’s go Grammys🍑,” she captioned the clip, set to the tune of her track, “Special.”

Lizzo is up for five GRAMMYs, earning nominations in the Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album categories.

The 34-year-old has three GRAMMYs to her name already, taking home trophies in 2020 for Best Urban Contemporary Album, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Traditional R&B Performance.

In addition to her five nominations, Lizzo will also be hitting the stage at Sunday’s show, in addition to a star-studded lineup of performers including Mary J. Blige, Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlile, Harry Styles and more.