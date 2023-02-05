Jason Momoa’s friend Tracis Snyder could use everyone’s thoughts and prayers.

In an update on his Instagram page, Momoa asked fans to “send all the mana” to his good friend after visiting the 44-year-old in hospital on Friday night.

In the video, Momoa explained, “The guy’s had leukemia four f**king times. He beat it. And he just got COVID for the first time, and he beat it. And now he’s got RSV and pneumonia, and he needs all the love and all the support he can get.”

“So, if you can, it would be amazing, and it would be a big honor and favor to me if you could just pump him up,” the actor continued. “He’s doing really well. He’s beating the cancer, but these fucking other things are just getting his ass. It’s hard for him to breathe.”

RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, often causes mild cold-like symptoms, but can cause serious health issues, including lung infections and pneumonia.

Before suffering from RSV, Snyder was in ICU for 72 hours due to COVID.

Last May, Momoa spoke about Snyder with People, while they were trying to find him potential donors for a blood stem cell transplant.

“We met through happenstance and mutual friends after my first cancer battle [with acute myeloid leukemia] in 2015,” Snyder said. “I think in the aftermath of treatment, I was very focused on living every day with purpose and my heart was open. And Jason wasn’t quite as busy then, and he lives with such a big giving heart and Aloha, we just connected instantly.”

Momoa added at the time that Snyder’s illness is “really my first experience” with cancer, explaining, “And something like this, absolutely, I can donate my time and platform. I just want to be able to help… It’s just tearing me up that I can’t save my buddy.”