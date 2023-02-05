Life may have gotten less simple for Paris Hilton after she recently became a mom. However, she still found time to make a public appearance.
The “Stars Are Blind” singer, 41, dropped jaws at Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammys gala Saturday in a shoulder-exposing sequined black evening gown.
The appearance marks Hilton’s first since entering motherhood via surrogate last month. Her husband, Carter Reum, joined the entrepreneur for the high-profile event.
READ MORE: Kathy Hilton Says She’s ‘So Thrilled’ After Paris Hilton Welcomes Baby Boy With Carter Reum
Hilton ensured she shined on the carpet with a shimmery necklace and tiny black clutch, which featured a shiny silver bow.
Reum, 42, also appeared elegantly simple in a navy velvet suit secured with a bowtie.
The couple’s dazzling appearance comes two weeks after Hilton revealed on social media the birth of her baby boy, whose name she has not disclosed.
READ MORE: After Paris Hilton’s Baby Announcement, Nicky Hilton Welcomes Her To ‘Mommyhood’: ‘What A Lucky Boy’
“You are already loved beyond words 💙,” she wrote alongside an Instagram image of her holding her newborn’s hand.