Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Life may have gotten less simple for Paris Hilton after she recently became a mom. However, she still found time to make a public appearance.

The “Stars Are Blind” singer, 41, dropped jaws at Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammys gala Saturday in a shoulder-exposing sequined black evening gown.

The appearance marks Hilton’s first since entering motherhood via surrogate last month. Her husband, Carter Reum, joined the entrepreneur for the high-profile event.

READ MORE: Kathy Hilton Says She’s ‘So Thrilled’ After Paris Hilton Welcomes Baby Boy With Carter Reum

Hilton ensured she shined on the carpet with a shimmery necklace and tiny black clutch, which featured a shiny silver bow.

Paris Hilton attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala — Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala — Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Reum, 42, also appeared elegantly simple in a navy velvet suit secured with a bowtie.

The couple’s dazzling appearance comes two weeks after Hilton revealed on social media the birth of her baby boy, whose name she has not disclosed.

READ MORE: After Paris Hilton’s Baby Announcement, Nicky Hilton Welcomes Her To ‘Mommyhood’: ‘What A Lucky Boy’

“You are already loved beyond words 💙,” she wrote alongside an Instagram image of her holding her newborn’s hand.