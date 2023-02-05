Click to share this via email

From Instagram to the red carpet, Chalie Puth is debuting his relationship with Brooke Sansone everywhere.

The two lovebirds revealed their partnership at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills.

Puth originally announced his newfound relationship with the digital marketing and PR coordinator when he posted a picture of her to his Instagram two months ago.

Puth flexed their relationship in a white blazer and rose bouquet wide-legged trousers at the event. Sansone donned a plunging strapless mini dress paired with black tights.

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone arrive at the Pre-Grammy Gala — Photo: Mark Von Holden/Variety

The 31-year-old musician certainly couldn’t hide his public admiration for his new mate, sharing a snap of Sansone to his Instagram story with the caption: “Drool.”

Charlie Puth Instagram story — Photo: @charlieputh/Instagram Story

Rumours of the couple’s relationship began swirling when the pair joined each other with friends and family at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City in September 2022.

After debuting their relationship on Instagram on his 31st birthday, Puth shared a TikTok of the couple snuggling up to each other, closely engaged in some major PDA.