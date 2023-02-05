Shania, you’re on fire.

Canada’s country queen was a whiplash-inducing head-turner as she walked the 2023 Grammys red carpet on Sunday night, rocking a surrealist fit.

Shania Twain donned a white Harris Reed suit covered in giant black polka dots, along with a ten-gallon hat in a matching print. Rounding out the look was Twain’s scorching red hair — after she debuted platinum blonde locks just days ago.

Shania Twain65th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 05 Feb 2023 — Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

“I’m just having so much fun these days and I’m, I guess, re-enjoying fashion and playing with color,” she told ET’s Kevin Frazier on the Grammys red carpet. “I guess I’m in a very colorful mood.”

She added: “Gotta have some great bell bottoms; I’m just enjoying and that’s a part of the red hair–because I thought, you know, I’m going to be wearing black and white and I want it to pop on the top.”

Shania Twain65th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 05 Feb 2023 — Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Twain, who just dropped her sixth studio album, “Queen of Me”, will present Best Country Album at this year’s Grammys. The category will see Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBride, Maren Morris and Willie Nelson battle it out.

Shania Twain65th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 05 Feb 2023 — Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The “You’re Still the One” artist recently sat down with ET Canada for a One-on-One special, where she revealed a sweet moment when her 21-year-old son Eja encouraged her to display her awards.

Shania Twain65th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 05 Feb 2023 — Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock

“None of my awards were out and my son just said, this is not that long ago, so he’s like a teenager… he’s like, ‘Mom, where are all your awards?’” said Twain.

“They’re in the archives, which is a small room in the basement. Stored like respectfully, but you know, not on display. He goes ‘Well, can’t we just at least put the Grammys up? So we got the Grammys, we put them on the shelf, he’s like, ‘Mom, don’t you want to see them? Aren’t you proud of these? You’ve earned these.’”

Twain gushed, “It was really cute, so I started putting more of my awards out. I appreciated him bringing that up, it was very cute.”