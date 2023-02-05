Taylor Swift at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Taylor Swift is back at the GRAMMYs. On Sunday, the 33-year-old singer stepped out for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, and included a special nod to her Midnights album on the red carpet.

Swift, who wore her air in an updo, wowed in a two-piece midnight blue gown, with sparkling details. She sported her signature red lip for the event, and accessorized her outfit with dramatic dangling earrings.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. — Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Swift, a 46-time GRAMMY nominee and an 11-time winner, is up for four trophies at Sunday’s ceremony. She walked the red carpet already a winner, as she won for Best Music Video for All Too Well: The Short Film.

Pre-ceremony, Swift lost in two categories. Cody Johnson’s “‘Til You Can’t” beat out her “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” for Best Country Song, and Encanto‘s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” won over Where the Crawdads Sing‘s “Carolina” for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

LOS ANGELES – FEBRUARY 5: Taylor Swift arrives at THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcasting live Sunday, February 5. — Photo: Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Swift is still up for one more awards on Sunday, her “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” is nominated in the Song of the Year category.

Swift last attended the annual ceremony in 2021, where she performed a medley of songs during the ceremony and walked away from the night another GRAMMY richer, winning the Album of the Year award for Folklore.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA FEBRUARY 5: 65th GRAMMY AWARDS Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th Grammy Awards held at the Crytpo.com Arena on February 5, 2023. — — Photo: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Lautner Talks 2009 VMAs Scandal With Ex Taylor Swift and Kanye

Taylor Swift Releases ‘Lavender Haze’ Music Video

‘Bachelor’ Contestant Christina Mandrell Was in a Taylor Swift Video