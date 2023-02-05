Music’s biggest night is officially here! The 2023 Grammy Awards are set to reward some of the most popular artists of the last year with a golden gramophone for their contributions to radio, streaming, soundtracks, TikToks and more!
Beyoncé leads the pack in nominations this year with nine, followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight and Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven apiece.
The selection process for the Grammy Awards was altered last May, following very public criticisms from The Weeknd. The show no longer uses anonymous review committees to determine its nominees, however, this year also saw prominent artists like Drake and Silk Sonic declining to submit their latest projects for consideration.
See the complete list of this year’s winners below:
Record of the Year
“Don’t Shut Me Down” — ABBA
“Easy On Me” — Adele
“BREAK MY SOUL” — Beyoncé
“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige
“You And Me On The Rock” — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
“Woman” — Doja Cat
“Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy
“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar
“About Damn Time” — Lizzo
“As It Was” — Harry Styles
Song of the Year
“abcdefu” — GAYLE
“About Damn Time” — Lizzo
“All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Taylor Swift
“As It Was” — Harry Styles
“Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy
“BREAK MY SOUL” — Beyoncé
“Easy On Me” — Adele
“GOD DID” — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar
“Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt
Album of the Year
Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
RENAISSANCE — Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile
Music Of The Spheres — Coldplay
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
Special — Lizzo
Harry’s House — Harry Styles
Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo DOMi & JD Beck
Samara Joy
Latto
Måneskin
Muni Long
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Easy On Me” — Adele
“Moscow Mule” — Bad Bunny
“Woman” — Doja Cat
“Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy
“About Damn Time” — Lizzo
“As It Was” — Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Don’t Shut Me Down” — ABBA
“Bam Bam” — Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran
“My Universe” — Coldplay & BTS
“I Like You (A Happier Song)” — Post Malone & Doja Cat
“Unholy” — Sam Smith & Kim Petras **WINNER**
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Higher — Michael Bublé **WINNER**
When Christmas Comes Around… — Kelly Clarkson
I Dream of Christmas (Extended) — Norah Jonas
Evergreen — Pentatonix
Thank You — Diana Ross
Best Pop Vocal Album
Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Music Of The Spheres — Coldplay
Special — Lizzo
Harry’s House — Harry Styles **WINNER**
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“BREAK MY SOUL” — Beyoncé **WINNER**
“Rosewood” — Bonobo
“Don’t Forget My Love” — Diplo & Miguel
“I’m Good (Blue)” — David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
“Intimidated” — KAYTRANADA feat. H.E.R.
“On My Knees” — RÜFÜS DU SOL
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
RENAISSANCE — Beyoncé
Fragments — Bonobo
Diplo — Diplo
The Last Goodbye — ODESZA
Surrender — RÜFÜS DU SOL
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Between Dreaming and Joy — Jeff Coffin
Not Tight — DOMi & JD Beck
Blooz — Grant Geissman
Jacob’s Ladder — Brad Mehldau
Empire Central — Snarky Puppy **WINNER**
Best Rock Performance
“So Happy It Hurts” — Bryan Adams
“Old Man” — Beck
“Wild Child” — The Black Keys
“Broken Horses” — Brandi Carlile **WINNER**
“Crawl!” — Idles
“Patient Number 9” — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck
“Holiday” — Turnstile
Best Metal Performance
“Call Me Little Sunshine” — Ghost
“We’ll Be Back” — Megadeth
“Kill Or Be Killed” — Muse
“Degradation Rules” — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Tony Iommi **WINNER**
“Blackout” — Turnstile
Best Rock Song
“Black Summer” — Red Hot Chili Peppers
“Blackout” — Turnstile
“Broken Horses” — Brandi Carlile **WINNER**
“Harmonia’s Dream” — The War On Drugs
“Patient Number 9” — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck
Best Rock Album
Dropout Boogie — The Black Keys
The Boy Named If — Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Crawler — Idles
Mainstream Sellout — Machine Gun Kelly
Patient Number 9 — Ozzy Osbourne **WINNER**
Lucifer On The Sofa — Spoon
Best Alternative Music Performance
“There’d Better Be A Mirrorball” — Arctic Monkeys
“Certainty” — Big Thief
“King” — Florence + The Machine
“Chaise Longue” — Wet Leg **WINNER**
“Spitting Off The Edge Of The World” — Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius
Best Alternative Music Album
WE — Arcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You — Big Thief
Fossora — Björk
Wet Leg — Wet Leg **WINNER**
Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Best R&B Performance
“VIRGO’S GROOVE” — Beyoncé
“Here With Me” — Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak
“Over” — Lucky Daye
“Hrs & Hrs” — Muni Long **WINNER**
“Hurt Me So Good” — Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Do 4 Love” — Snoh Aalegra
“Keeps On Fallin'” — Babyface feat. Ella Mai
“PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA” — Beyoncé **WINNER**
“‘Round Midnight” — Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan
“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige
Best R&B Song
“CUFF IT” — Beyoncé **WINNER**
“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige
“Hrs & Hrs” — Muni Long
“Hurt Me So Good” — Jazmine Sullivan
“Please Don’t Walk Away” — PJ Morton
Best Progressive R&B Album
Operation Funk — Cory Henry
Gemini Rights — Steve Lacy **WINNER**
Drones — Terrace Martin
Starfruit — Moonchild
Red Balloon — Tanks And The Bangas
Best R&B Album
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown
Black Radio III — Robert Glasper **WINNER**
Candydrip — Lucky Daye
Watch The Sun — PJ Morton
Best Rap Performance
“GOD DID” — DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
“Vegas” — Doja Cat
“pushin P” — Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug
“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” — Hitkidd & GloRilla
“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar **WINNER**
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“BEAUTIFUL” — DJ Khaled feat. Future & SZA
“WAIT FOR U” — Future feat. Drake & Tems **WINNER**
“First Class” — Jack Harlow
“Die Hard” — Kendrick Lamar fest. Blxst & Amanda Reifer
“Big Energy (Live)” — Latto
Best Rap Song
“Churchill Downs” — Jack Harlow feat. Drake
“GOD DID” — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar **WINNER**
“pushin P” — Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug
“WAIT FOR U” — Future feat. Drake & Tems
Best Rap Album
GOD DID — DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You — Future
Come Home The Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar **WINNER**
It’s Almost Dry — Pusha T
Best Country Solo Performance
“Heartfirst” — Kelsea Ballerini
“Something In The Orange” — Zach Bryan
“In His Arms” — Miranda Lambert
“Circles Around This Town” — Maren Morris
“Live Forever” — Willie Nelson **WINNER**
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Wishful Drinking” — Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt
“Midnight Rider’s Prayer” — Brothers Osbourne
“Outrunnin’ Your Memory” — Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert
“Does He Love You – Revisited” — Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde **WINNER**
“Going Where The Lonely Go” — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Best Country Song
“Circles Around This Town” — Maren Morris
“Doin’ This” — Luke Combs
“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” — Taylor Swift
“If I Was a Cowboy” — Miranda Lambert
“I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die” — Willie Nelson
“‘Til You Can’t” — Cody Johnson **WINNER**
Best Country Album
Growin’ Up — Luke Combs
Palomino — Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville — Ashley McBryde
Humble Quest — Maren Morris
“Live Forever” — Willie Nelson **WINNER**
Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album
Positano Songs — Will Ackerman
Joy — Paul Avgerinos
Mantra Americana — Madi Das and Dave Stringer with Bhakti Without Borders
The Passenger — Cheryl B. Engelhardt
Mystic Mirror — White Sun **WINNER**
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
“Rounds (Live)” — Ambrose Akinmusire, soloist
“Keep Holding On” — Gerald Albright, soloist
“Falling” — Melissa Aldana, soloist
“Call of the Drum” — Marcus Baylor, soloist
“Cherokee/Koko” — John Beasley, soloist
“Endangered Species” — Wayne Shorter and Leo Genovese, soloist **WINNER**
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Evening : Live At APPARATUS — The Baylor Project
Linger Awhile — Samara Joy **WINNER**
Fade To Black — Carmen Lundy
Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer With The WDR Funkhausorchester
Ghost Song — Cécile McLorin Salvant
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
New Standards Vol. 1 — Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton and Matthew Stevens **WINNER**
Live in Italy — Peter Erskine Trio
LongGone — Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride and Brian Blade
Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival — Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese and Esperanza Spalding
Parallel Motion — Yellowjackets
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Bird Lives — John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren and SWR Big Band
Remembering Bob Freedman — Ron Carter & the Jazzaar Festival Big Band directed by Christian Jacob
Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra — Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra **WINNER**
Center Stage — Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber and WDR Big Band conducted by Michael Abene
Architecture of Storms — Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows
Best Latin Jazz Album
Fandango at the Wall in New York — Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra featuring the Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective **WINNER**
Crisálida — Danilo Pérez featuring the Global Messengers
If You Will — Flora Purim
Rhythm & Soul — Arturo Sandoval
Música De Las Américas — Miguel Zenón
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Positive” — Erica Campbell
“When I Pray” — Doe
“Kingdom” — Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin **WINNER**
“The Better Benediction” — PJ Morton feat. Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers and Darrel Walls
“Get Up” — Tye Tribbett
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)” — Crowder feat. Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music
“So Good” — Doe
“For God Is With Us” — For King & Country and Hillary Scott
“Fear Is Not My Future” — Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin **WINNER**
“Holy Forever” — Chris Tomlin
“Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)” — Phil Wickham
Best Gospel Album
Die to Live — Maranda Curtis
Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) — Ricky Dillard
Clarity — Doe
Kingdom Book One Deluxe — Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin **WINNER**
All Things New — Tye Tribbett
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Lion — Elevation Worship
Breathe — Maverick City Music **WINNER**
Life After Death — TobyMac
Always — Chris Tomlin
My Jesus — Anne Wilson
Best Roots Gospel Album
Let’s Just Praise the Lord — Gaither Vocal Band
Confessio — Irish American Roots — Keith and Kristyn Getty
The Willie Nelson Family — Willie Nelson
2:22 — Karen Peck and New River
The Urban Hymnal — Tennessee State University Marching Band **WINNER**
Best Latin Pop Album
AGUILERA — Christina Aguilera
Pasieros — Rubén Blades and Boca Livre **WINNER**
De Adentro Pa Afuera — Camilo
VIAJANTE — Fonseca
Dharma+ — Sebastián Yatra
Best Música Urbana Album
TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2 — Rauw Alejandro
Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny **WINNER**
LEGENDADDY — Daddy Yankee
La 167 — Farruko
The Love & Sex Tape — Maluma
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
El Alimento — Cimafunk
Tinta y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler
1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte
Alegoría — Gaby Moreno
Los Años Salvajes — Fito Paez
MOTOMAMI — Rosalía **WINNER**
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Abeja — Reina Chiquis
Un Canto por México — El Musical — Natalia Lafourcade **WINNER**
La Reunión (Deluxe) — Los Tigres Del Norte
EP #1 — Forajido Christian Nodal
Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) — Marco Antonio Solís
Best Tropical Latin Album
Pa’lla Voy — Marc Anthony
Quiero Verte Feliz — La Santa Cecilia
Lado A Lado B — Víctor Manuelle
Legendario — Tito Nieves
Imágenes Latinas — Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Cumbiana II — Carlos Vives
Best American Roots Performance
“Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)” — Bill Anderson feat. Dolly Parton
“Life According to Raechel” — Madison Cunningham
“Oh Betty” — Fantastic Negrito
“Stompin’ Ground” — Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band **WINNER**
“Prodigal Daughter” — Aoife O’Donovan and Allison Russell
Best Americana Performance
“Silver Moon (A Tribute to Michael Nesmith)” — Eric Alexandrakis
“There You Go Again” — Asleep at the Wheel feat. Lyle Lovett
“The Message” — Blind Boys of Alabama feat. Black Violin
“You and Me on the Rock” — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
“Made Up Mind” — Bonnie Raitt **WINNER**
Best American Roots Song
“Bright Star” — Anaïs Mitchell
“Forever” — Sheryl Crow
“High And Lonesome” — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
“Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt **WINNER**
“Prodigal Daughter” — Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell
“You And Me On The Rock” — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
Best Americana Album
In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile **WINNER**
Things Happen That Way — Dr. John
Good To Be… — Keb’ Mo’
Raise The Roof — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Just Like That… — Bonnie Raitt
Best Bluegrass Album
Toward the Fray — The Infamous Stringdusters
Almost Proud — The Del McCoury Band
Calling You From My Mountain — Peter Rowan
Crooked Tree — Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway **WINNER**
Get Yourself Outside — Yonder Mountain String Band
Best Traditional Blues Album
Heavy Load Blues — Gov’t Mule
The Blues Don’t Lie — Buddy Guy
Get On Board — Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder **WINNER**
The Sun Is Shining Down — John Mayall
Mississippi Son — Charlie Musselwhite
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Done Come Too Far — Shemekia Copeland
Crown — Eric Gales
Bloodline Maintenance — Ben Harper
Set Sail — North Mississippi Allstars
Brother Johnny — Edgar Winter **WINNER**
Best Folk Album
Spellbound — Judy Collins
Revealer — Madison Cunningham **WINNER**
The Light at the End of the Line — Janis Ian
Age of Apathy — Aoife O’Donovan
Hell on Church Street — Punch Brothers
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Full Circle — Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul feat. LSU Golden Band from Tigerland
Natalie Noelani — Natalie Ai Kamauu
Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani — Live at the Getty Center — Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani
Lucky Man — Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas
Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — Ranky Tanky **WINNER**
Best Reggae Album
The Kalling — Kabaka Pyramid **WINNER**
Gifted — Koffee
Scorcha — Sean Paul
Third Time’s the Charm — Protoje
Com Fly Wid Mi — Shaggy
Best Global Music Performance
“Udhero Na” — Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar
“Gimme Love” — Matt B and Eddy Kenzo
“Last Last” — Burna Boy
“Neva Bow Down” — Rocky Dawuni featuring Blvk H3ro
“Bayethe” — Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode **WINNER**
Best Global Music Album
Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble
Love, Damini — Burna Boy
Queen Of Sheba — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
Between Us… (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago
Sakura — Masa Takumi **WINNER**
Best Children’s Music Album
Into the Little Blue House — Wendy and DB
Los Fabulosos — Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band
The Movement — Alphabet Rockers **WINNER**
Ready Set Go! — Divinity Roxx
Space Cadet — Justin Roberts
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Act Like You Got Some Sense — Jamie Foxx
All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business by Mel Brooks — Mel Brooks
Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World — Lin-Manuel Miranda
Finding Me — Viola Davis **WINNER**
Music Is History — Questlove
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Black Men Are Precious — Ethelbert Miller
Call Us What We Carry: Poems — Amanda Gorman
Hiding In Plain View — Malcolm-Jamal Warner
The Poet Who Sat By The Door — J. Ivy **WINNER**
You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly. — Amir Sulaiman
Best Comedy Album
The Closer – Dave Chappelle **WINNER**
Comedy Monster – Jim Gaffigan
A Little Brains, A Little Talent – Randy Rainbow
Sorry – Louis CK
We All Scream – Patton Oswalt
Best Musical Theater Album
Caroline, Or Change
Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording) **WINNER**
MJ The Musical
Mr. Saturday Night
Six: Live on Opening Night
A Strange Loop
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
ELVIS
Encanto **WINNER**
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol.2)
Top Gun: Maverick
West Side Story
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
The Batman — Michael Giacchino, composer
Encanto — Germaine Franco, composer **WINNER**
No Time to Die — Hans Zimmer, composer
The Power of the Dog — Jonny Greenwood, composer
Succession: Season 3 — Nicholas Britell, composer
Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media
Aliens: Fireteam Elite — Austin Wintory, composer
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarök — Stephanie Economou, composer **WINNER**
Call Of Duty®: Vanguard — Bear McCreary, composer
Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy — Richard Jacques, composer
Old World — Christopher Tin, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media
“Be Alive” [from King Richard] — Beyoncé
“Carolina” [from Where The Crawdads Sing] — Taylor Swift
“Hold My Hand” [from Top Gun: Maverick] — Lady Gaga
“Keep Rising (The Woman King)” [from The Woman King] — Jessy Wilson feat. Angélique Kidjo
“Nobody Like U” [from Turning Red] — 4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” [from Encanto] — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast) **WINNER**
Best Instrumental Composition
“African Tales” — Paquito D’Rivera, composer (Tasha Warren and Dave Eggar)
“El País Invisible — Miguel Zenón, composer (Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith and Casey Rafn)
“Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues” — Danilo Pérez, composer (Danilo Pérez featuring the Global Messengers)
“Refuge” — Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer) **WINNER**
“Snapshots” — Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Tasha Warren and Dave Eggar)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
“As Days Go By (an Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)” — Armand Hutton, arranger (Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt and Just 6)
“How Deep Is Your Love” — Matt Cusson, arranger (Kings Return)
“Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)” — Danny Elfman, arranger (Danny Elfman)
“Minnesota, WI” — Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf)
“Scrapple From the Apple” — John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley and the SWR Big Band featuring Martin Aeur) **WINNER**
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
“Let It Happen” — Louis Cole, arranger (Louis Cole)
“Never Gonna Be Alone” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier featuring Lizzy McAlpine and John Mayer)
“Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying” — Cécile McLorin Salvant, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)
“Songbird (Orchestral Version)” — Vince Mendoza, arranger (Christine McVie) **WINNER**
“2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)” — Nathan Schram and Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens and Attacca Quartet)
Best Recording Package
Beginningless Beginning — Chun-Tien Hsia and Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors (Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra) **WINNER**
Divers — William Stichter, art director (Soporus)
Everything Was Beautiful — Mark Farrow, art director (Spiritualized)
Telos — Ming Liu, art director (Fann)
Voyeurist — Tnsn Dvsn, art director (Underoath)
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Artists Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined — Josh Abraham, Steve Berman, Jimmy Iovine, John Janick and Jason Sangerman, art directors (Various Artists)
Big Mess — Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, art director (Danny Elfman)
Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set) — Jenna Krackenberger, Anna McCaleb and Preacher, art directors (Black Pumas)
Book — Paul Sahre, art director (They Might Be Giants)
In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81 ’82 ’83 — Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson and Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead) **WINNER**
Best Album Notes
The American Clavé Recordings — Fernando González, album notes writer (Astor Piazzolla)
Andy Irvine and Paul Brady — Gareth Murphy, album notes writer (Andy Irvine and Paul Brady)
Harry Partch, 1942 — John Schneider, album notes writer (Harry Partch)
Life’s Work: A Retrospective — Ted Olson, album notes writer (Doc Watson)
Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) — Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco) **WINNER**
Best Historical Album
Against the Odds: 1974-1982 — Blondie
The Goldberg Variations — The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions — Glenn Gould)
Life’s Work: A Retrospective — Doc Watson
To Whom It May Concern… — Freestyle Fellowship
Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) — Wilco **WINNER**
Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Nija Charles
Tobias Jesso Jr. **WINNER**
The-Dream
Laura Veltz
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Adolescence — Baynk
Black Radio III — Robert Glasper
Chloë and the Next 20th Century — Father John Misty
Harry’s House — Harry Styles **WINNER**
Wet Leg — Wet Leg
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff **WINNER**
Dan Auerbach
Boi-1da
Dahi
Dernst “D’mile” Emile II
Best Remixed Recording
“About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)” — Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo) **WINNER**
“Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)” — Terry Hunter, remixer (Beyoncé)
“Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)” — Four Tet, remixer (Ellie Goulding)
“Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)” — Paul Woolford, remixer (The Knocks and Dragonette)
“Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)” — Soulwax, remixers (Wet Leg)
Best Immersive Audio Album
Aguilera — Christina Aguilera
Divine Tides — Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej **WINNER**
Memories … Do Not Open — The Chainsmokers
Picturing the Invisible — Focus 1 — Jane Ira Bloom
Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World — Nidarosdomens Jentekor and Trondheimsolistene
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique — The Making of the Orchestra — Edwin Outwater and Chicago Symphony Orchestra **WINNER**
Beethoven: Symphony No. 6; Stucky: Silent Spring — Manfred Honeck and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
Perspectives — Third Coast Percussion
Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World — Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor and Trondheimsolistene
Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes — Anne-Sophie Mutter, John Williams and Boston Symphony Orchestra
Producer of the Year, Classical
Jonathan Allen
Christoph Franke
James Ginsburg
Elaine Martone
Judith Sherman **WINNER**
Best Orchestral Performance
“Adams, John Luther: Sila — The Breath of the World” — Doug Perkins, conductor off Michigan Department of Chamber Music and University of Michigan Percussion Ensemble)
“Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
“Eastman: Stay on It” — Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up)
“John Williams — The Berlin Concert” — John Williams, conductor (Berliner Philharmoniker)
“Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman” — Michael Repper, conductor (New York Youth Symphony) **WINNER**
Best Opera Recording
“Aucoin: Eurydice” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Barry Banks, Nathan Berg, Joshua Hopkins, Erin Morley and Jakub Józef Orliński; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
“Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore and Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) **WINNER**
“Davis: X — The Life and Times of Malcolm X” — Gil Rose, conductor; Ronnita Miller, Whitney Morrison, Victor Robertson and Davóne Tines; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)
Best Choral Performance
“Bach: St. John Passion” — John Eliot Gardiner, conductor (English Baroque Soloists; Monteverdi Choir)
“Born” — Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers and James Reese; The Crossing) **WINNER**
“Verdi: Requiem — The Met Remembers 9/11” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Donald Palumbo, chorus master (Michelle DeYoung, Eric Owens, Ailyn Pérez and Matthew Polenzani; The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
“Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 — The Middle Quartets” — Dover Quartet
“Musical Remembrances” — Neave Trio
“Perspectives” — Third Coast Percussion
“Shaw: Evergreen” — Attacca Quartet **WINNER**
“What Is American” — PUBLIQuartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
“Abels: Isolation Variation” — Hilary Hahn
“Bach: The Art of Life” — Daniil Trifonov
“Beethoven: Diabelli Variations” — Mitsuko Uchida
“Letters for the Future” — Time for Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra) **WINNER**
“A Night in Upper Town — The Music of Zoran Krajacic” — Mak Grgic
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Eden — Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro)
How Do I Find You — Sasha Cooke, soloist; Kirill Kuzmin, pianist
Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here? — Will Liverman, soloist; Paul Sánchez, pianist (J’Nai Bridges and Caen Thomason-Redus)
Stranger — Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly — Nicholas Phan, soloist (Eric Jacobson; Brooklyn Rider and the Knights; Reginald Mobley)
Voice of Nature — The Anthropocene — Renée Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist **WINNER**
Best Classical Compendium
An Adoption Story — Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers **WINNER**
Aspire — JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer
A Concert For Ukraine — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer
The Lost Birds — Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers
Best Music Video
“Easy on Me” — Adele
“Yet to Come” — BTS
“Woman” — Doja Cat
“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar
“As It Was” — Harry Styles
“All Too Well: The Short Film” — Taylor Swift **WINNER**
Best Music Film
Adele One Night Only — Adele
Our World — Justin Bieber
Billie Eilish Live at the O2 — Billie Eilish
Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance) — Rosalía
Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story — Various Artists **WINNER**
A Band A Brotherhood A Barn — Neil Young and Crazy Horse
