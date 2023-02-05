Click to share this via email

Sam Smith makes a big splash at the Grammys, with a big, red coat, top at and cane, accompanied by a posse all in red.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras are turning heads on this year’s Grammys red carpet.

The duo arrived at the red carpet decked with a posse of performers following them into the ceremony, the entire ensemble rocking red.

Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmik attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards — Photo: John Shearer/Getty

Appearing with the Smith and Petras were acclaimed drag queens Violet Chachki and Gottmik, who are known for pulling out dramatically striking looks.

Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmik attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards — Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Smith appeared as the group leader, rocking a giant red cloak, cane and top hat. Petras appeared as a gothic bride with a massive gem necklace beaming off her neck and a long veil draped around her face.

Their outfits match the aesthetic of their collaborative “Unholy” music video, which features Smith in a top hat.

The pop stars are nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their Billboard No. 1 hit “Unholy”, which they’re also planning to perform later in the evening.