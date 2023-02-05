Sam Smith and Kim Petras are turning heads on this year’s Grammys red carpet.
The duo arrived at the red carpet decked with a posse of performers following them into the ceremony, the entire ensemble rocking red.
READ MORE: Sam Smith Has Conquered Their Body Dysmorphia: ‘I Look Fabulous’
Appearing with the Smith and Petras were acclaimed drag queens Violet Chachki and Gottmik, who are known for pulling out dramatically striking looks.
Smith appeared as the group leader, rocking a giant red cloak, cane and top hat. Petras appeared as a gothic bride with a massive gem necklace beaming off her neck and a long veil draped around her face.
READ MORE: Sam Smith Poses Wearing Heart-Shaped Nipple Covers Amid Music Video Controversy
Their outfits match the aesthetic of their collaborative “Unholy” music video, which features Smith in a top hat.
The pop stars are nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their Billboard No. 1 hit “Unholy”, which they’re also planning to perform later in the evening.