Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney are reunited and happy.

On Sunday night, the couple walked the red carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards for the first time since calling off their divorce last fall.

The singer and the Black Keys drummer walked arm-in-arm, wearing all-black with sunglasses.

The appearance comes after a tumultuous year for the couple. In August, Branch announced that they were separating, telling TMZ she was “totally devastated.”

“The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward,” she said.

The following day, Branch was arrested for slapping the rocker “in the facial area one to two times.”

A month later, the pair reconciled and began couples therapy to mend their marriage.

“My husband and I have started therapy recently, and I wish that we had started it six months ago,” Branch said on “The Tamron Hall Show”. ”I wish that we had gotten help and talked to someone sooner.”

Branch and Carney, who met at the Grammys in 2015, tied the knot in 2019.