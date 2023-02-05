Kim Petras just made Grammys history.

On Sunday night, she and Sam Smith took home the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit single “Unholy”.

READ MORE: Sam Smith And Kim Petras Channel ‘Unholy’ Music Video At Grammys Red Carpet

Petras is the first transgender woman to win the award, a big moment for the trans community.

"Sam [Smith] graciously wanted me to accept this award, because I'm the first transgender woman to win this award." Watch Kim Petras' acceptance speech from the #Grammys: pic.twitter.com/jQ52Sq0t6f — Variety (@Variety) February 6, 2023

“Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I am the first transgender woman to win this award,” Petras told the crowd during her acceptance speech.

She received big cheers and a standing ovation from the audience for the historic accomplishment.

Once the crowd settled down, she continued, “I just wanted to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me, who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight.”

“Sophie, especially, my friend who passed away two years ago, who told me this would happen and always believed in me,” Petras said. “Thank you so much for your inspiration, Sophie. I adore you and your inspiration will forever be in my music.”

READ MORE: Kim Petras Defends Sam Smith Against ‘I’m Not Here To Make Friends’ Music Video Backlash (Exclusive)

Petras also shouted out Madonna “for fighting for LGBTQ rights,” adding, “I don’t think I could be here without Madonna.”

She also thanked her mother, saying, “I grew up next to a highway in Nowhere, Germany, and my mother believed me that I was a girl, and I wouldn’t be here without her and her support, and everyone who believed in me to this point.”

Finally, she thanked Smith, who she called “a true angel and hero in my life.”