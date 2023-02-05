Click to share this via email

Adele and Dwayne Johnson at the 65th GRAMMYs

Trevor Noah is making dreams come true.

The 38-year-old comedian used his opening monologue at the 2023 Grammys to facilitate an exciting meeting of the minds during his opening monologue.

After paddling witty jokes over various celebrities in attendance, including Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Lizzo, the comedian set his sights on Adele.

But instead of poking fun at the Grammy-winning powerhouse vocalist, he orchestrated an introduction for the books.

“The person that Adele has always wanted to meet but never have is Dwayne Johnson,” the TV personality stated, referring to The Rock.

Adele could be seen mouthing, “It’s true,” while sitting at her table.

“I found out that he’s a huge fan of yours too! I don’t have Dwayne Johnson here tonight, but I do have someone called ‘The Rock'”, continued Noah.

The 50-year-old actor walked through the crowd as the two shared a warm embrace, including a kiss on the cheek as The Rock sat at her table.

Adele is nominated for seven Grammys at this year’s awards ceremony.