Beyoncé is queen of the Grammys.

At Sunday night’s gala, the Renaissance singer took home the award for Best Dance / Electronic Music Album, breaking the record for most Grammys ever for an artist.

She had previously been tied for second place, with 28 wins from 79 nominations, alongside music icon Quincy Jones.

With nine new nominations this year, Beyoncé was primed and ready to break the record of 31 wins held by Hungarian conductor Georg Solti.

Earlier in the night, she tied the record with her win for Best R&B Song win for “Cuff It”.

She then broke the record, winning Best Dance / Electronic Music Album for Renaissance.

Beyoncé is also nominated for the big three awards, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year, all yet to be handed out.

Beyoncé accepts her 32nd #Grammy as she breaks the record for the most wins of all time. https://t.co/2B9c9dS1WD pic.twitter.com/5yfLlJXSv2 — Variety (@Variety) February 6, 2023

In her acceptance speech for the record-breaking award win, after a massive standing ovation, the artist said, “I’m trying not to be too emotional. I’m trying to just receive this night.”

She continued, “I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God. I’d like to thank my uncle Johnny, who is not here, but he’s here in spirit. I’d like to thank my parents, my father, my mother, for loving me and pushing me. I’d like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children, who are at home watching.”

Finally, Beyoncé said, “I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre. God bless you.”