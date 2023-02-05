Megan Fox ditched her wrist brace to escort Machine Gun Kelly to the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old actress sported a stunning cream cady beaded mermaid gown with a corset bodice and heart embroidered applique detailing from Zuhair Murad’s Pre-Fall 2023 collection that she paired with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Kelly matched his fiancée in a sparkling Dolce & Gabbana silver suit. When describing his style to ET’s Nischelle Turner on the red carpet, he said the look was made of “angel skin.”

Gushing over Fox, he told ET, “She’s the best. She’s the most beautiful. She’s godly.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards — Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty

The power couple’s latest red carpet appearance comes after Fox revealed via Instagram that prior to Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys gala on Saturday, where she sported a hot pink wrist brace, she suffered “a broken wrist and a concussion.”

This hasn’t stopped her from supporting her guy! Kelly earned his first Grammy nomination this year in the Best Rock Album category with Mainstream Sellout. The 32-year-old musician ultimately lost out to Ozzy Osbourne’s Patient Number 9, but told ET this has all been a learning experience for him.

“I came in as a hip-hop artist and I was nominated for Best Rock Album. Like, already the barriers were already broken on what my limits were,” he shared. “I broke through that and I’ll never forget the day I made my guitar pink and I decided to come out and play it. …I’m very happy, I’m very grateful and I’m here for the kids who are lost.”

Kelly continued, “I’m here for the kids who don’t know what their life is and going to be because I’m supposedly this person who people think [has] a grip on my life and I don’t. I’m just kind of at the whim of the waves of the universe and the waves are pushing me this way and it’s inspired me.”