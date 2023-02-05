Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Three months after his death, Quavo paid tribute to his nephew Takeoff at the 2023 Grammys.

Joined by the Maverick City Music gospel choir, which was nominated for four awards at the ceremony, Quavo honoured his late nephew and bandmate during the memorium segment.

With the help of the choir, Quavo performed a touching rendition of his song “Without Me”.

READ MORE: Here’s Why Cardi B Didn’t Publicly Address Husband Offset’s Cheating Rumours

The 31-year-old rapper performed the track in front of an empty microphone stand adorned with Takeoff’s chain.

“Tears rollin’ down my eyes/ Can’t tell you how many times I cried,” rapped Quavo. “Days ain’t the same without you/ I don’t know if I’m the same without you.”

READ MORE: Cardi B Details How Offset Fought For Their Family After She Filed For Divorce

“Without Me” was released last month as a tribute to Takeoff, who was fatally shot outside a Houston bowling alley a few months prior in November.

The segment also included a performance from Kacey Musgraves, who covered a moving rendition of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” as an emotional tribute to late country singer Loretta Lynn.

Sheryl Crowl, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt sang “Songbird” to pay their graces to the late Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie, who passed away on November 30.