Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jennifer Lopez is looking stunning as always at the Grammys.

On Sunday night, the “Shotgun Wedding” star appeared at the music awards show alongside husband Ben Affleck.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez Listed Her Bel Air Home For $42,500,000

Lopez brought elegance to the ceremony with her navy blue Gucci dress, dripping with rhinestone fringes, ruffled fabric, a thigh-high slit and long train, accented by Bugarli jewelry and silver heels.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez Admits She Had ‘A Little PTSD’ Before Marrying Ben Affleck: ‘The Wedding Was So Stressful’

She sat at a table with Affleck, who looked suave in a classic black suit and tie, along with Lauren Hashian and her husband Dwayne Johnson.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Lauren Hashian, and Dwayne Johnson – Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lopez also got up to present the first award of the night, giving Best Pop Vocal Album to Harry Styles for his album Harry’s House.