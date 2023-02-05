Kacey Musgraves honoured the life of late country singer Loretta Lynn with a stripped-back and barefoot performance of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Musgraves wore a red dress and played a guitar with “Loretta Lynn” written on its neck. She performed on a stool in front of an array of flowers while the names and faces of artists who had died in the last year flowed on a montage behind her.

Kacey Musgraves at the 65th GRAMMYs — Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Lynn, a three-time Grammy winner, died last October of natural causes at her ranch in Tennessee, where family surrounded her.

Musgraves was the perfect artist to commemorate Lynn’s life at the ceremony. She has been outspoken about the country star’s impact on her artistry and career, and the pair have even performed multiple times together.

At the 2014 CMAs, the two country superstars collaborated to perform a cover of Lynn’s “You’re Lookin’ At Country” for the first time.