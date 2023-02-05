Click to share this via email

Chris Brown was not happy with the outcome of the 2023 Grammys.

The rapper had his sights on winning the Best R&B Album category, where he went home without the win.

He was up against some stiff competition, including Mary J. Blige, Luck Daye, PJ Morton and Robert Glasper.

Glasper was eventually announced as the category’s victor, much to Brown’s anger.

The 33-year-old musician posted a now-deleted series of Instagram stories to declare his distaste towards Glasper’s win at the Grammys.

Brown took a screenshot of a Google search of Glasper, captioning the image with: “BRO WHO THE F–K IS THIS?”

Robert Glasper — Photo: Jay L. Clendenin / Getty

The “Under The Influence” artist questioned a third time, sharing a meme that read “WH😂 THE F*CK IS ROBERT GLASPER,” before telling his social media followers he’s “gotta get [his] skills up” and “start playing the harmonica.”

The harmonica reference is about Glasper, who won the award for his album “Black Radio III”.

Brown subsequently posted a photoshopped picture of himself playing the harmonica, writing, “New Level Unlocked! Harmonica Breezy.”

“I gotta get my skills up,” he continued. “Ima start playing the harmonica.”

Brown’s only nomination came from his 10th album, “Breezy (Deluxe)”.