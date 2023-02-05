Click to share this via email

Chrissy Teigen had more important things to do than attend the 2023 Grammys.

The mom-of-three decided to pass on the event to spend time with her and John Legend’s newest born, Esti.

The model shared an adorable photo of her and Esti cuddling together in preparation for “grammy day.”

The 37-year-old further explained her missing attendance in the image’s caption: “had a dress fitting, looked around and realized … what the hell am I trying to prove here. I cannot get up lol.”

Her husband, however, is at the award show and performed his track “God Did”.

Legend was nominated at music’s biggest night for Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song categories.

Though Teigen didn’t attend this year’s ceremony, she did look back on last year’s with positivity and posted a throwback photo with her husband.

“One year ago,” she added on her Instagram Story. “Loved this look so much!! Body lookin a liiittle different today but worth it.”

Teigen also shares daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, with John Legend.