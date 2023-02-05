Click to share this via email

50th Anniversary of Hip Hop Tribute at the Grammys

The Grammys pulled out big punches to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip hop with an all-star tribute during the award show.

The production was full of hip hop icons from start to finish.

Questlove was the segment’s musical director and one of its producers, while The Roots provided the music. BlackThought narrated the performance while LL Cool J introduced the tribute.

Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, spoke of hip hop’s significance in a statement for the show.

“For five decades, hip hop has not only been a defining force in music, but a major influence on our culture,” said Mason Jr. “Its contributions to art, fashion, sport, politics, and society cannot be overstated. I’m so proud that we are honouring it in such a spectacular way on the Grammy stage. It is just the beginning of our yearlong celebration of this essential genre of music.”

The performance included contributions from a massive lineage of some of the genre’s greatest names, including Busta Rhymes, De La Soul, Missy Elliott, Grandmaster Flash, Lil Wayne, Public Enemy, and RUN-DMC.

Check out clips from the medley below.

Public Enemy, Run DMC, Black Thought, Queen Latifah, WuTang, The Roots and Salt and Pepa all day! Hip hop ♥️🖤💚#Grammys2023 pic.twitter.com/l9NaKZSO2c — Sekiya Dorsett 🇧🇸🎞 🏳️‍🌈 ✊🏿 (@sekiyad) February 6, 2023

#Grammys2023 Yooooooooooooo!!! This hip-hop segment got me hype!!!! 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 I miss this hip-hop so much. Detective Tutuola said- what you thought! The Queen!! U.N.I.T.Y.!!! Method Man is going to be fine forever!!! #Grammys #GrammyAwards #MethodMan pic.twitter.com/xSpAL0zvhL — whataboutpromblane (@whataboutpromb1) February 6, 2023