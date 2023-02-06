LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Harry Styles and Taylor Swift speak during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles reunited at the Grammys on Feb. 5 and cheered for each other, which struck the right chord with Twitter.

Moments from the ceremony made its way online and are now trending. A source also told ET that they looked “looked super friendly” at the mega event where Styles won Album of the Year and best Pop Vocal Album of the Year (‘Harry’s House’) and Swift took home the award for Best Music Video – “All Too Well: The Short Film”.

READ MORE: 2023 Grammy Awards: Complete Winners List

Fans have been sharing BTS pictures and video snippets of the two Swift and Styles moments which stood out for them – first, when Swift gave Styles an extended standing ovation when he took to the stage to collect his Album of the Year Grammy and later, where she caught up with Styles at his table during Steve Lacy’s performance of “Bad Habit”.

ET also reported that the pair even appeared to fist bump, in a special moment that proved that there is no bad blood between these exes.

the person who captured this deserves the world you literally never lose being a harry styles and taylor swift fan pic.twitter.com/jNLWcb3Nsd — etain! (@getawaydancing) February 6, 2023

taylor swift and harry styles hugging pic.twitter.com/wn2qnqMwBF — klara (@zarastaylor) February 6, 2023

taylor swift being the only one standing up and dancing to harry styles’ performance im gonna throw up i love them pic.twitter.com/Qs6jdeWtAR — andy (@iiiuminateandy) February 6, 2023

Swift looked spectacular in custom midnight blue Roberto Cavalli while Harry had three sparkly fashion moments during Sunday’s ceremony.

Styles and Swift dated for a year in 2012. Fans believe that Swift’s “…Ready For It” is about Styles while some believe his “Two Ghosts” is about the songstress.