Jeremy Renner is sharing an update for fans.

Over the weekend, the “Hawkeye” star revealed that his upcoming Disney+ series “Rennervations” is still in the works following his snow plow accident last month.

“We are so very excited to share the #rennervations show with you all on @disneyplus coming very soon!!! As soon as I’m back on my feet, we are coming to YOU , all across the globe… I hope you’re ready !!!” he wrote, alongside the first official image from the show.

Renner had previously announced, back in December, that the series would be premiering in early 2023.

“Rennervations” is officially described as “an original four-part series that embraces Jeremy Renner’s lifelong passion to give back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs.

“Behind the big screen, Jeremy is a construction aficionado, and he is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same.”

The update comes as Renner is still recovering following a terrifying accident on New Year’s Day, in which the actor was crushed in a near-fatal accident involving a snow plow.

It was reported last month by Variety that the accident occurred as Renner had been trying to tow his nephew’s truck out of the snow, when he exited without applying the emergency brake.

The machine began sliding, and the actor attempted to stop it from injuring his nephew when he was pulled under the vehicle and run over.

Renner suffered more than 30 broken bones, and was in hospital with blutn chest trauma and severe orthopedic injuries.

He is current recovering and undergoing physical therapy to get back in good shape, regularly updating fans about the process on social media.