Cheryl Burke is very happy in the single life.

On Saturday, the former “Dancing with the Stars” attended the 10th annual Gold Meets Golden event in Beverly Hills and spoke with People about being newly single.

READ MORE: Cheryl Burke Wins Custody Of Dog Ysabella Amid Matthew Lawrence Divorce: ‘2023, We’re Off To A Great Start!’

Burke finalized her divorce from ex-husband Matthew Lawrence in September, and she said, “It’s been really healing, honestly.”

She added that being single “couldn’t have happened at a better time.”

Burke clarified that she’s not quite on the dating yet, explaining, “I refuse to use dating apps. And Patti ‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ Stanger, she’s working on it, but it’s not easy and I’m not in a rush.

“I think I definitely have a lot of growing and evolving to do, and now…I have the time to really do that without the anxiety of a timeline,” she added. “It couldn’t have happened at a better time, because I’m ready for it now.”

READ MORE: Cheryl Burke Seemingly Shades Ex Matthew Lawrence For Moving On So Quickly After Their Divorce

The dancer admitted that she would actually be happy to stay single for a couple of years.

“I mean, I deserve it. I’ve always put everyone in front of me, so this is the first time I’m actually being selfish, but in a good way,” she said.

“I feel at peace, at ease and I’m just excited,” Burke continued. “I feel like I’ve been a reborn human being here on this planet because it’s so many changes, right? My career, my personal life. But I still have my dog.”