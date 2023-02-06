Music fans didn’t get to see everything that went down at the Grammys.

Following the 65th annual awards show on Sunday night, People‘s reporters shared some of the big moments from inside the gala that didn’t make it on TV.

READ MORE: Grammys 2023: The Biggest Moments And Best Performances Of The Night

Adele was one of the most popular stars of the night, staying in her seat at a table with Lizzo for most of the evening, while other celebs went over to take photos with her.

The duo were also seen having a blast, throughout the show, laughing it up and celebrating each others’ big Grammy wins.

Lizzo followed in Rihanna and Lorde’s footsteps from previous Grammys by bringing along a bejeweled flask to drink from during the ceremony.

Taylor Swift, who was up on her feet dancing to the many performances during the show, was also spotted walking over to Harry Styles’ table to catch up with her ex during Steve Lacy’s performance of “Bad Habit”.

READ MORE: Harry Styles And Taylor Swift’s Grammy Reunion Fist Bump And Hug Goes Viral

She was also seen dancing to Styles’ performance of his blockbuster hit “As It Was”, along with performances by Bad Bunny, Chris Stapleton and more.

The Grammys’ “In Memoriam” brought tears to the eyes of just about everyone in the room, with emotional musical tributes to Loretta Lynn, Takeoff and Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie.

After Beyoncé accepted her record-breaking award for best dance/electronic album award for Renaissance, her husand Jay-Z was the first to give her a hug, but Adele was quickly on her feet to congratulate Queen Bey.