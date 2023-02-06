Tristan Thompson is remembering his mom.

Sunday night on Instagram, the Canadian NBA star shared a tribute to his late mother Andrea Thompson on his Instagram feed.

“Dearest mommy in heaven, It has been one month since you’ve been gone. I’m in disbelief. Im in the deepest part of sorrow & grief,” he wrote, alongside slideshow of photos with his mom. “My soul is empty as I come to terms that my biggest supporter/superhero is gone.”

“I cannot thank you enough for always being a woman of faith, being one of Gods warriors, fighting back with whatever the world threw our way,” Tristan continued, going on to write, “I know you’re here as I write this letter. All I can say is, I’m sorry mommy for the wrong decisions I’ve made in my life. I’m sorry for the embarrassment &pain. You raised me better than what I was able to show you. But I have also learned sorry is not enough. Actions speak louder than words. So, I won’t just say sorry. Stay tuned to the ways I will show the world what an amazing son you raised.”

Finally, he added, “Mommy, you’re my guardian angel and I’ll forever praise you. I love you mommy. I can’t wait to see you and when I do, I’m going to run and give you the biggest hug and kiss. I promise to make you proud. Til we meet again. Your first born, Tristan.”

Thompson received condolences in the comments from friends like LeBron James, Kim Kardashian, Isaiah Thomas and more.

His mother died early last month at her home in Toronto after suffering a heart attack. She was 49.

When Andrea passed away, Tristan and his ex Khloé Kardashian flew back to Toronto to be with his family in their time of mourning.