Matthew McConaughey is taking on the voice of Elvis Presley in Netflix’s new adult animated series, “Agent Elvis”.

“Agent Elvis” follows Elvis Presley at the height of his pop cultural fame when suddenly he is inducted into a secret government spy program to combat evil forces threatening America, all while keeping his title as the King of Rock and Roll. He’s a music megastar by day and a lethal vigilante by night.

Priscilla Presley is the show’s co-creator, along with John Eddie. McConaughey serves as one of the executive producers for the series.

READ MORE: Austin Butler Admits ‘Elvis’ Accent Controversy Made Him ‘Self-Conscious,’ Says He’s ‘Probably Damaged’ His Vocal Cords During Filming

Matthew McConaughey as Elvis in ‘Agent Elvis’. — Photo: Netflix

Priscilla originally announced the show in 2019 under a different name, then titled “Agent King”.

READ MORE: Austin Butler Says He Got ‘So Close, So Fast’ With Lisa Marie Presley: ‘It’s Just Devastating’

While speaking of the show’s premise in 2019, Priscilla said: “From the time Elvis was a young boy he always dreamed of being the superhero fighting crime and saving the world! ‘Agent King’ lets him do just that,” continued Priscilla. “My co-creator John Eddie and I are so excited to be working with Netflix and Sony Animation on this amazing project and getting the chance to show the world an Elvis they haven’t seen before.”

Sony Animation produces the show, which was the studio behind the critically acclaimed “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”.

“Agent Elvis” will premiere on Netflix in March.