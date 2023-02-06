Click to share this via email

An image of the late Takeoff is projected while Quavo and Maverick City Music perform onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards

Offset is setting the record straight.

On Sunday, Quavo got onstage at the Grammys with Maverick City Music to perform a tribute to his late nephew Takeoff, as part of the awards show’s In Memoriam segment.

But according to TMZ, things got testy backstage before the performance between the rapper and his cousin Offset.

Quavo had reportedly blocked Offset from joining him onstage for the tribute, which led to a physical fight between the two, with sources saying it was Quavo who started the fight.

On Twitter, Offset responded to the reports, disputing the idea that he would have gotten into a fight with his cousin.

What tf look like fighting my brother yal niggas is crazy — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) February 6, 2023

All three rappers had been members of the group Migos, and released their last album as a trio in 2021.

Following that, Quavo and Takeoff remained close, recording an album together, Only Built for Infinity Links, in October 2022, without Offset.

On Nov. 1, Takeoff was shot and killed while out at a bowling alley with Quavo and other friends.