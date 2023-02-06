Harrison Ford’s face will be de-aged in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” using state-of-the-art A.I. that will turn time back to the 1980s when Harrison Ford first began starring in the “Indiana Jones” films.

Though knowledge of the de-aging technology has been known for a while, fans may be surprised that the actor’s face will still be his own in the de-aging process.

Ford, 80, recently discussed the advanced visual effects while on “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert and the interesting tactics Lucasfilms have employed to accomplish the technological feat.

“They have this artificial intelligence program that can go through every foot of film that Lucasfilm owns,” Ford said. “Because I did a bunch of movies for them, they have all this footage, including film that wasn’t printed. So, they can mine it from where the light is coming from, from the expression.”

“I don’t know how they do it. But that’s my actual face,” Ford continued. “Then I put little dots on my face and I say the words and they make [it]. It’s fantastic.”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” hits theatres nationwide on June 30, 2023.