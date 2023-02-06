Click to share this via email

Tom Brady is spending his retirement with a little less clothing.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player surprised his fans when he shared a selfie baring it all on his Twitter on Monday.

He cheekily captioned the image, “Did I do it right? @Edelman11 @RobGronkowski @bradybrand 😬😬”

Brady shows off his toned muscles against a backdrop of palm trees and the ocean, all while wearing only a pair of Brady boxer briefs from his clothing line.

He made sure to also tag his former colleagues NFL players Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski.

The revealing photo was made in response to the social media account of Brady Brand, calling him out over not yet completing his deal.

In June of last year, the athlete promised to recreate a series of saucy ad photos if his tweet reached 40,000 likes. The tweet currently stands at 49,000 likes.

Brady was a good sport about it and made sure to complete his end of the bargain.

The photo comes after he announced his retirement for the second time on Feb. 1.

“I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” he said at the time.