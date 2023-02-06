Click to share this via email

'The Last of Us'

It’s hard to compete with the Big Game.

HBO has announced that the upcoming fifth episode of “The Last of Us” will be made available to stream this Friday at 9 p.m. ET, two days earlier than scheduled.

Originally set to premiere on Sunday, the network is making the move to avoid competition with the Super Bowl, airing the same night.

The new episode will still air in its originally scheduled time slot on HBO, and subsequent episodes will premiere on streaming and TV on Sunday nights as usual.

Its March 12 season finale will air opposite the 2023 Academy Awards.

“The Last of Us” has been drawing strong ratings since its premiere, debuting with 4.7 million viewers on Jan. 15, and increasing its viewership each week, all the way to 6.4 million for episode 4.

The fourth episode introduced audiences Melanie Lynskey’s character Kathleen, the vengeful leader of a radical resistance movement.