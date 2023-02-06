Trevor Noah snuck in a dig at Prince Harry while hosting the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

Noah introduced James Corden while cracking a joke about an excerpt from Prince Harry’s memoir, “Spare,” in which the Duke of Sussex reveals he got frostbite in his nether regions during a charitable trip to the North Pole in 2011.

“James Corden is a 12-time Emmy winner and the host of ‘The Late Late Show,'” started Noah. “He’s also living proof that a man can move from London to L.A. and not tell everyone about his frostbitten penis.”

The comment comes after Noah was a guest on Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast, “Archetype”, back in November.

The joke earned some high-profile laughs from Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, as evidenced by a Twitter video from a reporter at The Telegraph, Jamie Johnson, who captured the couple’s reactions in the audience.

Harry’s story told that he got frostbit in the vulnerable area after joining an expedition fundraiser with a group of veterans who set out to be the first amputees to reach the North Pole unsupported.

“Upon arriving home I’d been horrified to discover that my nether regions were frostnipped as well, and while the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn’t,” Harry wrote in Spare. “It was becoming more of an issue day by day.”