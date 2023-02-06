Simu Liu is still trying to get his roller skating legs.

Over the weekend, the “Shang-Chi” star attended a pre-Grammys roller skating event hosted by Interscope Records at Hollywood Palladium with girlfriend Allison Hsu.

But on his Instagram story, Liu joked about his apparent lack of talent on wheels, at least compared to Usher.

“Okay you know wha @usher some of us are just trying to learn 😂😂😂,” he captioned a video of the R&B singer confidently blazing by on his roller skates.

Liu shared a snap of himself and Hsu trying to get by, explaining, “For the record @allison and I are very accomplished ice skaters and there is very little transferable skill as clearly evidenced by our body language here.”

The Interscope party, which was hosted by Usher in honour of the 30th anniversary of Dr. Dre’s album The Chronic.

Guests at the event included Paul McCartney, Chris Brown, Teyana Taylor, Floyd Mayweather and more.