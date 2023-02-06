Jennifer Coolidge recently explained how she drew great comedic inspiration from tough times as a waitress.

Coolidge was honoured with the Hasty Puddings Theatricals Woman of the Year award on Sunday, where she took a trip down memory lane and explained how her past days as a waitress greatly influenced her comedy.

The 61-year-old actress detailed how she would use “terrible things” patrons said to her to increase her comedic acting skills.

READ MORE: Reese Witherspoon Teases Jennifer Coolidge’s Role In ‘Legally Blonde 3’ (Exclusive)

Coolidge incorporated the harsh critiques while she spent some of her downtime at Groundlings, an improvisation and sketch comedy theatre in Los Angeles, while just beginning her career.

“I was a waitress for a very long time … and waitressing was so hard,” she said. “I started writing all of the terrible things they said to me.”

“I didn’t add any of my own stuff. I wrote down everything and I would perform the scenes at Groundlings, and it was life-changing to [mock] all the people who were so cruel and mean and play them on stage,” added the Golden Globe-winning actress.

READ MORE: Hilary Duff On Award Season Favourite Jennifer Coolidge: ‘Really Proud To See Her Moment’

“You get it out of your system. You’re like, I don’t even care that they weren’t nice.”

Coolidge detailed how she created some of her best characters from her negative experiences as a waitress.

“I got amazing characters out of people I worked for, and I feel like that’s the most inspiring thing.”

In honour of the award, Coolidge also led a parade on Sunday throughout Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge.