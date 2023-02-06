Click to share this via email

Hailie Jade is tying the knot.

The famous daughter of Eminem announced on Monday that over the weekend she got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock.

She shared the news on Instagram with the caption, “asual weekend recap… 😭💗 2.4.23 💍 i love you @evanmcclintock11”.

A carousel of photos of the special moment accompanied the post, including shots of the couple breaking open champagne as well as McClintock getting down on one knee.

The engagement comes after six years of dating.

Friends and family congratulated the newly engaged couple in the comments, with her sister Alaina Marie Scott writing, “😭😭😭 couldn’t be happier for the two of you🍾can’t wait do this chapter of life with you guys❤️”.

Aly and AJ added, “You’re all grown up 🥹 congrats Hailie! ❤️😍”