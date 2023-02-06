Adele didn’t seem impressed by Harry Styles’ big win.

On Sunday night, Harry Styles took home the top prize at the Grammys, winning Album of the Year for his 2022 hit album Harry’s House.

READ MORE: Beyoncé Breaks Record For Most Grammy Wins Ever

But as a video shared to Instagram showed, while most of the other stars in the room at the Crypto.com Arena jumped up to celebrate Styles, Adele remained in her seat and didn’t appear to be clapping.

Adele said “I don’t fink so babes! I ain’t clapping for ‘em” pic.twitter.com/aOkxlwL2Sn — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) February 6, 2023

The clip quickly went viral on Twitter, garnering thousands of likes and inspiring plenty of jokes from users.

she is so real, so mother, so queen https://t.co/s7HfjFtnR6 — Lewis (@castorandpollvx) February 6, 2023

Many chalked Adele’s seeming lack of reaction up to Style beating Beyoncé and her album Renaissance for the prize, and some took Lizzo to task for cheering Styles on in the same clip.

Lizzo can’t serve two masters. She has to pick a side😂 https://t.co/acfjB5Qnm6 — . (@SinsOfMyFather_) February 6, 2023

Lizzo is such a simp https://t.co/qpcmOEsnyk — Bells 🖤 (@KaifSparkleEyes) February 6, 2023

READ MORE: Lizzo Brings Beyoncé And Adele To Tears With Emotional Record Of The Year Speech

Adele, who was also nominated in the category this year for her album 30, previously won Album of the Year in 2017, beating out Beyoncé’s acclaimed Lemonade.

Getting up to accept the award at the time, Adele tearfully said, “I can’t possibly accept this award. And I’m very humbled, and I’m very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé. This album was so monumental, and so well-thought-out and so beautiful and soul-bearing…and all us artists here, we f**ing adore you.”

The Grammys have come under significant criticism in recent years for its lack of Black winners in top categories.

Last year, Jon Batiste became the first Black artist to win Album of the Year since Herbie Hancock in 2008, with his album We Are.

No Black woman has won the prize since Lauryn Hill in 1999, with her iconic album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

While Beyoncé didn’t take home Album of the Year last night, she did break the record for most Grammys won by an artist, with 32 awards over her career.