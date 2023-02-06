Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey are celebrating 20 years of “How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days”.

The actors whose iconic roles as Andie Anderson and Benjamin Barry, respectively, continue to live on, sat down for an Instagram live video on Monday to look back on their favourite scenes, the classic movie poster featuring that “bomb” yellow dress, how they created their chemistry on set and more.

“I feel like this movie will keep going,” Hudson, 43, said of the 2003 rom-com that’s attracted a whole new generation of younger kids thanks to a few of the film’s moments that’ve recently gone viral on TikTok.

“We got lucky to be in such a classic one,” she said.

But what keeps the spark between Andie and Ben alive is the “mischievous fun” they have, McConaughey, 53, noted.

“We are probably like two very well casted people for anything mischievous,” Hudson added, to which McConaughey joked, “We picked each other’s pocket before.”

Over the last two decades, two of the most common questions that Hudson gets asked are what her “favourite moment” is from the film and “what’s it like to kiss McConaughey?”

Speaking of the latter, the actress noted how their smooching scenes were “always in weird environments,” adding that “there was only one time” when they had a “nice and gentle” kiss in the bathroom.

‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ — 2003, (c) Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection/CPImages

“Yeah. Everything else has not been climate controlled,” McConaughey chimed in. “Everything else is like swim up to the top. The sharks almost ate you. You just fell from a plane from 300 feet,” he said referring to their second film together, 2008’s “Fools Gold”.

“Or you’re on the Brooklyn Bridge and you’re yelling across and the wind is like blowing right in your face,” Hudson said of the iconic ending scene in “How To Lose A Guy”.

While it was hard to make their kissing scenes look “passionate,” Hudson had to admit, “we do kiss nicely,” in respects to their now-partners.

“I would have to agree with you,” her former co-star said. “Absolutely.”

As for their favourite scenes, McConaughey has “a bunch of favourites,” but the one that he remembers most is the couples counseling scene with co-star Kathryn Hahn.

“The setup was so right,” he said, explaining how his character’s emotions and reactions got to “be bigger than they would be in real life,” which ultimately made it a “deeply funny” moment, Hudson added.

“It was also so funny to shoot,” she said. “The best part for me was that I could hide [laughter]. Whereas you had to be as straight and as insane as could be.”

The actors went on to explain how a lot of their chemistry was rooted in them “riffing” on set.

“As soon as you and I got in on our first day, and it was obvious…it was like, ‘Oh, okay, these two can play with each other,'” McConaughey recalled.

“A lot of the stuff we came up with is in the movie,” Hudson revealed of the film’s classic lines and nicknames like “Benny boo boo” — the one she gave to McConaughey’s character.

“It sounds like something I [would come up with],” she said of how the nickname came to be. “I think that might have been me.”

Moving on to the film’s “perfect rom-com poster,” McConaughey gave “props to the yellow dress” that Hudson is photographed wearing.

“The yellow dress was the bomb,” he continued. “And no other dress…any other dress is a far second.”

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey, ‘How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days’, 2003. — Photo: Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection

Another big moment that’s lived on from the film is the “You’re So Vain” song that the two sung on stage during the ball.

McConaughey shared that he and Hudson had actually “gotten under each other’s skin a little bit”- not only on-screen but off-screen as well.

“We were legitimately kind of pissed off at each other,” he said, but “in a really cool way,” because it ended up “coming together.”

“We made it work,” Hudson agreed.

“Look, we were kind of two heavyweights going at it and we got a little rock n’ roll. What I mean by that is…. we played it …what tickles me doesn’t bruise you [and vice versa],” McConaughey elaborated on their chemistry. “You just go with it and hopefully the camera’s rolling while that’s happening and I think that happened a lot.”

Hudson added that there’s “something spontaneous” about how the pair work together.

Looking ahead at where she thinks Andie and Ben are now, Hudson has two versions — the real one and the movie one.

In the real version, the actress hopes “they’re still happy and adventurous…and have kids and made it work,” but in the movie “they’re not” and it’s like “what’s the conflict?”

“I don’t know what that is,” she said, “but there’s definitely conflict in the movie version.”

As for McConaughey, he hasn’t given Andie and Ben’s future much thought but agreed with Hudson that “there’s gotta be some major conflict.”

“And she’s still in the yellow dress,” he joked.

Elsewhere during the live chat, Hudson noted that, in the last two years, she’s felt “the most creative” in her life and that she wants to “continue to create things that make people feel good.” Hopefully that one day translates to giving “How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days” a sequel. One can only hope, right?

Happy anniversary!