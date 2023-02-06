Salma Hayek is reflecting on her early days of being typecast in the film industry and how she always wanted to break free to do comedies.

The “Magic Mike” actress recently spoke with GQ, discussing how she always “wanted to do a comedy, and people wouldn’t give me comedies.”

“I was typecast for a long time,” she says. “My entire life I wanted to do comedy and people wouldn’t give me comedies. I couldn’t land a role until I met Adam Sandler, who put me in a comedy [2010’s ‘Grown Ups’], but I was in my forties!” said the actress.

They said, ‘You’re sexy, so you’re not allowed to have a sense of humour,'” added Hayek, laughing. “Not only are you not allowed to be smart, but you were not allowed to be funny in the ’90s.”

Hayek detailed in the GQ profile that regardless of how people view her in the film industry, she feels at peace with the respect she’s garnered for herself as an actress.

“I’m at a place in my life where I don’t think my sexuality is the only thing that’s appreciated anymore,” she states. “But if it was, I wouldn’t care, because I’ve built enough respect around me from the people that really matter that I feel seen beyond that.”