Mariah Carey can’t keep her hands off the microphone.

In a lighthearted Instagram Reel shared on Sunday, the 53-year-old singer’s daughter Monroe, 11, can be seen lip-syncing to Carey’s single “It’s A Wrap” during her at-home vocal practice.

While the pre-teen is vibing along to the music, Carey makes her way into the room and chimes in, much to Monroe’s annoyance.

As Monroe throws her hands in the air and gestures for Carey to leave, the pop superstar playfully rips the microphone out of Monroe’s hand and finishes the song herself.

“POV: every time I try to practice some vocals,” Monroe captioned the video upload.

The mother and daughter weren’t the only family members posting their escapades to social media.

Monroe’s twin brother Moroccan appeared in dad Nick Cannon’s Instagram Story, documenting the duo’s trip to the pet store.

“This is why you don’t bring your kids to pet stores, ’cause you buy them one pet and then they want what?” Cannon explained to his followers while his son smiled into the camera.

Moroccan Cannon — Photo: @nickcannon/Instagram Story

“Another one,” Cannon responded, with Moroccan jokingly objecting.

“No, no, no, no,” the pre-teen joined in while grabbing the phone, “He’s cappin, he’s lying.”

Cannon and Carey called it quits after six years of marriage in 2014.