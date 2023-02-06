Click to share this via email

Viewers set the Internet on fire with memes roasting Ben Affleck’s “miserable face” at this year’s Grammys in Los Angeles.

However, Jennifer Lopez is insisting she had “the best time” with her husband.

READ MORE: Ben Affleck Goes Viral With His Serious Facial Expressions At 2023 Grammys

Lopez seemingly responded to the plethora of online conversation around her husband’s disposition, writing alongside an Instagram post: “Always the best time with my love, my husband 🤍”

The video featured a glamorous glimpse at Lopez’s night out at the awards show, including footage of the couple sharing a kiss.

READ MORE: Jay Shetty Worried He Would Cry Officiating J.Lo and Ben Affleck’s Wedding: ‘Every Part Of Me Just Wanted To Sob Full Of Love’

However, despite Lopez’s insistence that the couple shared a great night, fans quickly observed that throughout the show, Affleck appeared as though he would rather be anywhere else but music’s biggest night.

Ben Affleck is how every man dragged to a couples baby shower looks pic.twitter.com/sTqdt8oE9n — Angie G (@MomAngtrades) February 6, 2023

“Ben Affleck is how every man dragged to a couples baby shower looks,” wrote tweeted one user regarding the “Gone Girl” actor’s facial expressions during a performance.

Ben Affleck, blink if you're okay #Grammys pic.twitter.com/qO6xBPAbXl — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) February 6, 2023

“Ben Affleck, blink if you’re okay,” tweeted another user.

Lopez’s video also featured snapshots of the couple embracing each other, among other shots of the “Shotgun Wedding” actress preparing for the big night.