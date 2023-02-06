One Direction may no longer be, but some bandmates still came through to support Harry Styles on his big win at the Grammys on Sunday night.

The “Late Night Talking” singer took home the prestigious album of the year award for his album “Harry’s House”, which also earned him praises from his past bandmates Niall Horan and Liam Payne.

“Wow… this image is really something to wake up to and when you write music like you do Harry you deserve every millisecond of that moment looking down smiling at the trophy you’ve earned,” Payne wrote of his past band mate on his Instagram. “God bless you brother congratulations.”

Payne, 29, wrote the glowing words alongside a black-and-white photo of Styles receiving his trophy on stage.

Horan, meanwhile, took to his Instagram Story to congratulate the pop music phenomenon. The Story showcased an image of Styles taking the stage when he was announced the award winner.

“very proud ❤️ @harrystyles,'” he wrote.

One Direction was formed in 2010 after all the group’s singers, including Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, competed on “The X Factor”. Malik left the group in 2015, and all five members went on to explore solo music careers in the years following.