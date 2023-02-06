Pamela Anderson says she kept a little memento from the set of “Baywatch”.

The “Pamela, A Love Story” star confessed she still had her iconic red swimsuit – at least one after the break-in she detailed in her memoir Love, Pamela.

“I had a couple back then. Now I only have one and it fits,” she told ET’s Pamela Anderson. “I put it on every once in a while.”

In fact, the actress brings it out once in a while to spice up parties.

“So yeah, one time I was with my friends, I was out with Luke Gilford, this photographer, and I was at a party with him. I remember they were like, ‘Where’s Pamela?’ I jumped in the shower and I came out soaking wet and gave everyone mouth to mouth,” she laughed.

“We always have fun in high heels,” teased Anderson.

The confession comes after she revealed her cameo in the 2017 “Baywatch” film was only done after a lot of “bullying.”

“It was becoming really, really awful. They said they wanted me to do it as a favor,” Anderson told Variety of the experience. “I said, ‘I do favours for animals, not for Paramount.’ There was just so much bullying to do it.”

For more, tune into “One-on-One with Pamela Anderson” on Friday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Global, and streaming live and on demand on STACKTV and the Global TV App.